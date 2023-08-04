'We betrayed people's trust': BJP MLA demonstrates on Bengal assembly campus demanding Gorkhaland

Kurseong's BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma on Friday staged a sit-in on the West Bengal assembly campus, demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland, and alleged that the Centre has not fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Darjeeling Hills. Sharma said the people of the Hills have been betrayed, despite electing BJP MPs since 2009.

''The people of the Hills trusted us, but we betrayed their trust and aspirations. Before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, we need to deliver and not give assurance,'' he told reporters.

''Several groups and parties have already started agitation in New Delhi to press for the demand,'' he added.

Sharma staged the sit-in for around two hours in front of the BR Ambedkar statue in the assembly premises.

Asked about the BJP's official stand on the issue, he said, ''This is not a matter of TMC or BJP. If you have any doubts about the statehood demand, then let there be a referendum.'' Sharma said he would look for a way to fight for the demand of the people of the Hills in the coming days.

State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said his party wants the development of the Hills.

''BJP believes in the development of all. Regarding the issue of Darjeeling Hills, we have maintained the stand that all the pending issues must be addressed. The party will speak to Sharma,'' he said.

The ruling TMC said Sharma's statement exposed the double standards of the BJP.

''The BJP, on one hand, says it doesn't want a division of the state, and on the other hand, its MLA is demanding a separate state. This only reflects its double standards. It is well-known that BJP wants to divide West Bengal,'' TMC MLA Tapas Ray claimed.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) launched a three-day agitation in New Delhi on Friday over the demand for a separate state. It accused its former ally BJP of betraying the aspirations of the people of Darjeeling Hills.

The Darjeeling Hills has witnessed several agitations over the years for statehood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)