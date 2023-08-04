Left Menu

BJP issues whip to MPs, no-confidence motion to come up in LS next week

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 20:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House from August 7 to August 11 as some bills apart from the no-confidence is due to come in the House next week. The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10.

The no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties belonging to I.N.D.I.A was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week. The opposition had given notice for the no-confidence motion after days of protest over their demand for a detailed discussion on violence in Manipur and a statement from the Prime Minister.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had given notice for a no-confidence motion on July 26 on behalf of opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) alliance.After the motion was admitted, the Speaker said that the day and time of the debate will be decided later. The government has said it is ready for debate on the no-confidence motion. The  monsoon session will conclude on August 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

