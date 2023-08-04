Uganda: UN human rights office to close on Saturday
UN News | Updated: 04-08-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:05 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AfDB and World Bank agree to identify key areas for collaboration in Africa
How one woman is fighting rape in South Africa with free self defence courses
1 killed, 41 injured in underground gas explosion in South Africa's Johannesburg
More than 40 nations interested in joining BRICS - South Africa
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks wilt on China drag; Turkey, South Africa rate verdicts on deck