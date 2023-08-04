Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm.

NATION DEL89 LDALL RAHUL SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 2019 defamation case; Cong demands early reinstatement as LS MP New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP.

DEL88 PM-LD REDEVELOPMENT PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay on August 6 the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing, his office said said on Friday.

DEL69 MHA-LANGUAGES-SHAH Nation will be empowered only by promoting all Indian languages: Amit Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that Hindi is not in competition with local languages and the nation will be empowered only by promoting all Indian languages.

DEL86 HR-CLASH-2NDLD TRANSFER Haryana violence: Nuh SP Varun Singla, DC Prashant Panwar transferred Chandigarh: Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar have been transferred, an official order said on Friday.

DEL68 NIA-WB-ARREST NIA arrests key conspirator in West Bengal detonators, explosive seizure case New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested an alleged key conspirator in the West Bengal electric detonators and explosives seizures case, an official said. DEL67 HOME-SECRETARY LD EXTENSION Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla gets 4th extension, to remain in service till Aug 22 next year New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Friday given another one-year extension, his fourth in the post, till August 22, 2024, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

DEL66 PAR-ELECTIONS-AGE Parliamentary panel suggests reducing of age to contest Lok Sabha, assembly polls New Delhi: A parliamentary committee on Friday batted for reducing the minimum age to contest Lok Sabha and assembly elections, saying it would give the youth equal opportunities to engage in democracy.

CAL17 WB-2ND LD ACCIDENT Violent protests rock Kolkata's Behala after speeding truck crushes schoolboy Kolkata: Several vehicles were torched and a few policemen were injured, as violent protests rocked Kolkata's Behala area on Friday after a speeding truck crushed a six-year-old boy and left his father battling for life in hospital, officials said. CAL24 WB-BJP-GORKHALAND 'We betrayed people's trust': BJP MLA demonstrates on Bengal assembly campus demanding Gorkhaland Kolkata: Kurseong's BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma on Friday staged a sit-in on the West Bengal assembly campus, demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland, and alleged that the Centre has not fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Darjeeling Hills. CAL11 MN-CURFEW-LD RELAXATION Manipur: Search ops conducted, illegal bunkers destroyed, curfew relaxed in Imphal valley Imphal: The Manipur Police on Friday said joint forces have conducted search operations in vulnerable and fringe areas of the strife-torn state and destroyed seven illegal bunkers after fresh violence broke out across various districts.

BOM31 MH-NCC-LD PROTEST Students protest outside college where NCC cadets were caned; Dy CM assures state assembly of action Thane: A day after a viral video showed National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets being mercilessly thrashed by a senior at a college in Maharashtra's Thane city, student unions protested outside the institute, while in the state assembly, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said the issue will be probed and necessary action taken.

LEGAL LGD56 SC-3RDLD GYANVAPI SC permits ASI's scientific survey at Gyanvapi mosque complex; tells Muslim body 'what is frivolous to you is faith to other side' New Delhi: ''What is frivolous to you is faith to the other side'', the Supreme Court on Friday told the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee on its contention that the Gyanvapi 'shivling' is a fountain and refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order allowing a scientific survey by the ASI at the mosque complex to determine if the 17th-century structure was built upon a pre-existing temple.

LGD13 DL-HC-ALLIANCE- INDIA HC asks Centre, ECI, 26 political parties to respond to plea against use of INDIA for alliance New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre, Election Commission of India, and 26 political parties on a petition seeking to restrain opposition parties from using the acronym INDIA for their alliance.

LGD48 DL-COURT-LD TYTLER 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler, imposes conditions New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

LGD50 SC-YES BANK-KAPOOR Extraordinary cases involving high stakes should be on high priority, says SC; refuses bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor New Delhi: Extraordinary cases involving high stakes should be taken up on high priority, the Supreme Court on Friday told the Enforcement Directorate while refusing to grant bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in a money laundering case.

LGD45 SC-HATE SPEECHES Definition of hate speech complex, real problem is implementation and execution of law: SC New Delhi: Defining hate speech is complex but the real problem in tackling them lies in the implementation and execution of law and judicial pronouncements, the Supreme Court said on Friday, days after parts of Haryana were rattled by communal violence. FOREIGN FGN51 US-TRUMP-LDALL COURT Donald Trump pleads not guilty to charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election Washington: Former US president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty before an Indian-American judge to four charges that he plotted a criminal conspiracy to remain in power despite losing the November 2020 election.

FGN62 PAK-IMRAN-2NDLD TOSHAKHANA Toshakhana case: Pak court temporarily halts Imran Khan's trial over sale of state gifts Islamabad: In a temporary relief for Imran Khan, a Pakistani high court on Friday set aside the verdict of a lower court and asked it to rehear a corruption case in which the embattled former prime minister is accused of profiting from selling expensive state gifts when he was in power. By Sajjad Hussain FGN48 UN-INDIA-PAK-KASHMIR India asks Pakistan to concentrate on addressing its internal matters rather than raising Kashmir issue Washington: India has asked Pakistan to concentrate on addressing its internal matters rather than raising the Kashmir issue and indulging in frivolous allegations against New Delhi.

FGN46 UNSC-INDIA-FOOD-LD SECURITY India tells UNSC committed depoliticising the global supply of food Washington: Leveraging its G20 presidency, India is committed to depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilisers and medical products so that geopolitical tensions do not lead to a humanitarian crisis, the country's envoy to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj has told the Security Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)