PDP denied permission to hold seminar on Article 370 abrogation

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-08-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:26 IST
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday said the Srinagar administration has denied the party permission to hold an event to mark the fourth year of the abrogation of Article 370.

The party had sought permission to hold a seminar/discussion with general public on Saturday on the abrogation of Articles 370 & 35A.

The PDP had earlier said it has invited like-minded parties from Kashmir for the event that was to be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Park near the party headquarters here. ''Our representative was told at around 5 PM on 4th August 2023 that the sought permission is declined without assigning any reason,'' a party spokesman said.

He said while PDP was denied the permission, a request by BJP to hold an event at Jawahar Nagar Park and later a rally from Nehru Park to SKICC to ''celebrate'' the abrogation of the two articles has been allowed.

''The dual and dubious approach of administration is strongly condemned by us and this repeatedly vindicates our stand the administration and country both are run not as per rules or constitution, but by the political agenda set by BJP,'' the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

