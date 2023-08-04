US condemns Russia court’s punishment of Navalny - State Dept

The United States condemned a Russian court's further sentencing and conviction of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

Navalny had an extra 19 years added to his jail term in a criminal case that he and his supporters said had been trumped up to keep him behind bars and out of politics for even longer.

