Kiratpur-Manali four lane to be opened for trial from Aug 6

The Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway will be opened on a trial basis for all types of vehicles from August 6, officials said on Friday.

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said along with the four-lane, Garamora and Baloh toll plaza barriers will also be opened from Sunday. He appealed to the commuters travelling on the four-lane not to exceed the speed of 60 km per hour, adding that vehicles crossing this speed limit would be issued an online challan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)