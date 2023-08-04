Left Menu

SC relief to Rahul in defamation case strengthened people's faith in judiciary: Soren

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:59 IST
SC relief to Rahul in defamation case strengthened people's faith in judiciary: Soren
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hailing the Supreme Court order that stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said it was the triumph of truth over wrong that strengthened people's faith in the judiciary.

The Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Gandhi in the 2019 defamation case filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi over his ''How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?'' remark during an election rally in Karnataka.

''Senior Congress leader from our INDIA bloc and elder brother Rahul Gandhi has been saved from the machinations of the BJP by the Supreme Court today. Today, truth has triumphed over wrong,'' Soren said in the assembly late in the evening.

Extending best wishes to Gandhi, he said with this decision, the country's faith in the judiciary has been further strengthened.

The SC direction also paved the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023