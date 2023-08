UK foreign minister condemns Russia over Navalny jail term

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly condemned a Russian court's decision on Friday to add an extra 19 years to the jail term of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"His abuse shows Russia's complete disregard for even the most basic of human rights," Cleverly said.

"Dissent cannot be silenced. The UK calls for his immediate release," he added.

