All surveys indicate BJP coming to power in Telangana, says party general secretary Bandi Sanjay

All the surveys in Telangana are indicating that there is a favourable atmosphere for the BJP in the state, newly appointed party General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, adding that its opponents are carrying out a mala fide campaign about factions within the party.

The former Telangana BJP President, thanking the party's senior leadership for reposing faith in him by appointing him as national general secretary, said he was truly moved by the affection shown to him by the cadre.

"We are in the war of elections. This is the time that we will have to decide either do or die. Many people say BJP's (political) graph has come down, there are groups, differences of opinion among leaders.

All these are imaginary. Some parties with vested interests are campaigning. They may be successful now. But people know that all the surveys indicate that there is a favourable atmosphere in the state," he said.

He asserted that under the leadership of Union Minister and party's Telangana President G Kishan Reddy the party will work hard to bring BJP into government.

Hitting out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government, Sanjay Kumar said the regime failed to respond properly to people's woes during the recent rains in the state.

He further alleged that the chief minister was trying to "cheat" Telangana State Road transport Corporation employees by promising to absorb them into government rolls.

The state cabinet recently decided to recognise TSRTC employees as government staff.

