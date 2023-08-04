Left Menu

Highlights of SC order staying conviction of Rahul Gandhi in 2019 defamation case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 22:19 IST
Highlights of SC order staying conviction of Rahul Gandhi in 2019 defamation case
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the highlights of the order of the Supreme Court which stayed conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for revival of his Lok Sabha membership.

* Except the admonition given to Gandhi by SC in 2019 contempt proceedings, no other reason has been assigned by the trial court judge while imposing the maximum sentence of two years. * Only on account of the maximum sentence of two years imposed by the trial judge, the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, have come into play.

* Had the sentence been even a day lesser, the provisions of subsection (3) of Section 8 of the Act would not have been attracted.

* When an offence is non-cognizable, bailable and compoundable, the least that the trial judge was expected to do was to give some reasons as to why, in the facts and circumstances, he found it necessary to impose the maximum sentence of two years.

* Appellate Court and HC have spent voluminous pages while rejecting the application for stay of conviction, these aspects have not even been touched in their orders.

* No doubt that the alleged utterances by the appellant are not in good taste. * A person in public life is expected to exercise a degree of restraint while making public speeches. * Rahul Gandhi ought to have been more careful while making the public speech. * Ramification of subsection (3) of Section 8 of the Act are wide-ranging. They not only affect the right of the appellant to continue in public life but also affect the right of the electorate, who have elected him, to represent their constituency.

* Pendency of Gandhi's appeal would not come in the way of the Appellate Court in proceeding further with the appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023