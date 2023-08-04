SC defers hearing of interim bail pleas of Sisodia in excise policy cases to 1st week of September

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing of the interim bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia seeking relief in two Delhi excise policy cases being probed by the CBI and ED on grounds of his wife's illness to the week starting September 4.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti perused the medical records of Sisodia's wife, and said she is ''fairly stable'' and, therefore, it will consider the interim bail applications of the former deputy chief minister along with his pleas for regular bail.

The bench noted that Sisodia's wife has been ill for the past 23 years.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, said there's nobody at the AAP leader's house to take care of his wife as their son is in America.

''On some days the situation becomes difficult,'' Singhvi said.

Justice Khanna said he knows about the disease Sisodia's wife is suffering from and that there are medicines for controlling the symptoms but no cure.

The court told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the central probe agencies, that they will have to take care of her when things turn difficult.

Raju said the investigative agencies wanted her to be examined by doctors at AIIMS, Delhi, following which the bench asked who was stopping them from going ahead.

Raju claimed Sisodia's wife was against getting herself examined by the doctors at AIIMs.

The bench said it will not order a change in the team of doctors treating her but if the probe agencies want her to be examined by doctors at AIIMS, they can do so.

Sisodia, who held the excise portfolio among the many that he handled as the deputy chief minister, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the ''scam''. He has been in custody since then.

The ED arrested him in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar Jail.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.

The high court had denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30, saying having been the deputy chief minister and excise minister, he is a ''high-profile'' person who has the potential to influence the witnesses.

On July 3, the high court had declined him bail in the money laundering case being probed by the ED, holding that the charges against him are ''very serious in nature''.

