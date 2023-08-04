Manipur cabinet recommends governor to summon assembly session on Aug 21

The Manipur cabinet on Friday asked Governor Anusuiya Uikey to convene a session of the Manipur assembly from August 21.

A brief notification today said, "The State Cabinet has recommended to the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on the 21st August, 2023." The previous assembly session was held in March.

Among others, the Congress in Manipur had requested Governor Uikey to convene an emergency session of the Assembly to discuss the "ongoing unprecedented turmoil" in the state.

"The Assembly is the most appropriate forum to discuss the situation and get suggestions on how to restore peace in the state rocked by ethnic strife since early May," five Congress MLAs including CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh said in a letter to the Governor last month.

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev who was part of a delegation of opposition MPs to Manipur recently stated: "Democracy is all about accountability… We feel there should be a no-confidence motion against the chief minister for his failure to control the situation." Ethnic violence which broke out in the northeastern state in May this year has sporadically continued to plague Manipur for the last three months and has claimed more than 160 lives.

The state which remains curfew bound, has seen a recent flare-up of hostilities between the two warring communities - the Meiteis and Kuki-Zomi tribals after an announcement of a public mass burial of tribals killed during the ongoing race riots.

Tension between the two communities also heightened after talks between former Kuki militant organisations and the Union government were re-started.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

