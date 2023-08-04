Left Menu

Cong's alliance with DMK strong, leaders must reach out to people: Kharge after LS poll strategy meet on TN

Our leaders must reach out to the people and strengthen their trust in us, Kharge asserted.The people of Tamil Nadu always identify Congress party with the era of the great Kamarajar and we intend to follow his path of welfare and social justice, the Congress chief said.In a Facebook post, Gandhi said he had a fruitful discussion with the leaders of Tamil Nadu Congress about the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the meeting led by Kharge.Fostering a better future for all Tamilians is an integral part of the Congress partys vision for the country, Gandhi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:53 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said his party's alliance with DMK remains strong in Tamil Nadu and urged leaders to reach out to the people to win their trust, as he chaired a Lok Sabha poll strategy meeting for the southern state.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Congress chief K S Alagiri, AICC in-charge of state Dinesh Gundu Rao, senior leaders P Chidambaram, Mani Shankar Aiyar and MP Karti Chidambaram, among others attended the meeting at the AICC headquarters here.

In a tweet after the meeting, Kharge said, ''Lok Sabha Elections preparation meeting with @INCTamilNadu leaders reflected upon a number of critical issues.'' ''Our alliance with DMK and like minded parties remains strong. Our leaders must reach out to the people and strengthen their trust in us,'' Kharge asserted.

''The people of Tamil Nadu always identify Congress party with the era of the great Kamarajar and we intend to follow his path of welfare and social justice,'' the Congress chief said.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said he had a fruitful discussion with the leaders of Tamil Nadu Congress about the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the meeting led by Kharge.

''Fostering a better future for all Tamilians is an integral part of the Congress party's vision for the country,'' Gandhi said. The party is holding poll strategy meetings for every state in order to prepare for next year's Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

