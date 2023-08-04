Left Menu

Telangana Assembly passes again four bills returned by Guv

Updated: 04-08-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 22:56 IST
Telangana Assembly passes again four bills returned by Guv
The Telangana Assembly on Friday passed again four bills which were returned by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan earlier.

The bills include Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The bills were moved by the concerned ministers for re-consideration after which they were passed.

The assembly earlier took up debates on the impact of recent heavy rains and on measures taken by government for strengthening education and health sectors in the state.

Congress and the ruling BRS were engaged in a war of words during a debate on the rains. The opposition party staged a walkout in protest against the government's alleged 'inadequate' response. State Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said relief measures taken by the government was explained in detail and that Congress chose to walkout as it stood exposed for its poor record when in power.

