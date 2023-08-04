Left Menu

BJP chief Nadda forms 4-MP committee to look into Bhilwara rape, murder

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 22:58 IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Friday constituted a four-member committee of women MPs of the party to probe the incident of a minor girl allegedly raped and burnt to death in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.

The party said in a statement that Saroj Pandey, a national vice president in its organisation, will be the convener of the committee and its other members are Rekha Verma, Kanta Kardam and Locket Chatterjee.

Nadda has strongly condemned the incident and expressed concern over rising cases of crimes, especially against women, it said.

The committee will visit the crime spot and submit a report to Nadda, the party said.

