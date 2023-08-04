Left Menu

Subroto Bagchi appointed as chief advisor to Odisha govt for institutional capacity building

Chef Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday appointed Mindtree-co-founder Subroto Bagchi as the chief advisor to the government for institutional capacity building across all civil services training institutions of the state.Bagchi has been given the rank and status of a cabinet minister, an official release issued by the CMO said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-08-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 23:01 IST
Subroto Bagchi appointed as chief advisor to Odisha govt for institutional capacity building
Chef Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday appointed Mindtree-co-founder Subroto Bagchi as the chief advisor to the government for institutional capacity building across all civil services training institutions of the state.

Bagchi has been given the rank and status of a cabinet minister, an official release issued by the CMO said. Earlier, Bagchi had served the state as chairman of Odisha Skill development Authority.

In his new role, he will work towards creating a futuristic vision for the civil services training institutions and help them bring at par with the best in the world, the release said.

He will provide a unified direction to these institutions for building leadership capabilities for both entry-level and in-service civil servants of the state, it said.

Bagchi tweeted said, "To build a great Odisha, we need to create outstanding civil services across the various cadres. They are the backbone of our citizen service delivery and governance. Truly looking forward to serving those who serve others. Thank you @CMO_Odisha for the opportunity and confidence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

