It's a good thing: Ghulam Nabi Azad on SC staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case.It verdict has come in his favour.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-08-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 23:12 IST
Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case.

''It (verdict) has come in his favour. It is a good thing,'' Azad told PTI here.

Replying to a question on the Congress giving credit to Gandhi for the victory, Azad said, ''I will give this credit to the Supreme Court not to any individual.'' The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Gandhi's conviction in the 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha member.

Asked about frequent disruptions of Parliament by the opposition, Azad quoted former prime minister Indira Gandhi saying that parliamentary disruptions bail out the ruling party. ''They can pass all the bills. I have always been against not allowing Parliament to function. It goes to the advantage of the ruling party. It is a disadvantage of the opposition,'' he said.

Azad, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and a former Union minister, had decades-long association with the Congress before he quit the party to form his own last year.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court in the defamation case.

''It is a welcome decision by the Supreme Court of India. The people of India and Congress were always hoping that Rahul Gandhi will one day emerge victorious in this battle. That happened with the decision of the apex court today. We appreciate and welcome it.''

