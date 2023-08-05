Left Menu

Telangana Assembly passes again four bills returned by Guv

The bills were moved by the Ministers concerned for re-consideration after which they were passed.The Assembly earlier took up debates on the impact of recent heavy rains and measures taken by the government for strengthening the education and health sectors in the state.The Congress and the ruling BRS were engaged in a war of words during a debate on the impact of rains.

The Telangana Assembly passed again four bills which were returned by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan earlier.

The bills passed on Friday were: Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The bills were moved by the Ministers concerned for re-consideration after which they were passed.

The Assembly earlier took up debates on the impact of recent heavy rains and measures taken by the government for strengthening the education and health sectors in the state.

The Congress and the ruling BRS were engaged in a war of words during a debate on the impact of rains. The opposition party staged a walkout in protest against the government's alleged 'inadequate' response.

State Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said relief measures taken by the government were explained in detail and added that the Congress chose to walkout as it stood exposed for its poor record when in power.

