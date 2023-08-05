Left Menu

BJP accuses Congress-led Chhattisgarh government of corruption in gauthan scheme 

Former Minister and BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal alleged that the Congress-led government in the state has looted the funds of central schemes on the pretext of gauthans and demanded a probe through central agencies

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Brijmohan Agarwal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Minister and BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal has alleged that the Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh has looted funds meant for central schemes on the pretext of Gauthan Yojana and has demanded a probe through central agencies. Speaking to mediapersons in Raipur on Friday, the former minister alleged that the State government has spent Rs 40 lakh each against a single cow in gauthans (daycare centres for cattle in villages) and similarly, assigned three shepherds for one cow.

Citing the reply of the panchayat and rural development minister in the assembly, Agrawal said, "Chhattisgarh Government itself has accepted spending over Rs 1,134 crore under the gauthan scheme while the number of stray cows is 3380, which means Rs 40 lakh has been spent on one cow. Around 10,240 gauthan committees in the state have been formed for the livelihood of Congress workers, not for cows." Cattle are still on the roads. Where are the several crores spent, the MLA asked.

Citing the need for a investigation, the former minister alleged that the state government has spent the fund of MNREGA, the 14th finance commission, the 15th finance commission, DMF and others on gauthans. Amount to the tune of Rs 816 crore of MNREGA has been spent in gauthans and similarly, the fund of several other schemes have been spent in gauthans, he said.

The Godhan Nyay Yojna was launched by the Bhupesh Baghel government in 2020. The farmers and cattle rearers of Chhattisgarh sell cow dung at Rs 2 per kg to the state government under the scheme.

The Godhan Nyay Yojana of the Chhattisgarh Government became an additional source of income for them and helped solve the problem of waste disposal and grazing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

