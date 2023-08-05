BJP in ‘terrible position’, thus defaming I.N.D.I.A, says All India Democratic Front

All India Democratic Front (AIUDF) has said that (Bharatiya Janata Party), BJP was now in a "terrible position" across the country and thus was attempting to defame the new block of opposition political parties 'I.N.D.I.A'. AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary, Aminul Islam said that BJP, which is under threat is trying to create conflict by igniting the religious sentiments of the common people.

"BJP is now in a terrible position across the country. BJP is in threat. They are very much serious about the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. So they are trying to create a conflict of religious sentiments among the common people. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Pulwama incident happened," Aminul Islam said. He further said that they (BJP) are also trying to create unrest in Assam and North East.

"In Assam, workers of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal were doing firing practise and taking arms training but no effective actions are being taken by the Assam police and state's Home department. These are the things happening in Assam and all over India. Opposition political parties formed I.N.D.I.A, but still, 64 Lok Sabha seats which are occupying by other political parties those parties fought alone without NDA or UPA. Now these 64 seats are deciding factor and team INDIA will have to think about it," Aminul Islam said. The AIUDF leader also said that BJP does not fight on developmental issues, they are creating trouble all over the country on the basis of religion.

"The BJP-led government is totally failed in their agenda, no common people want disturbance but want to live with peace. I think this will affect BJP in the coming elections. What the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of India again, is totally baseless. If all opposition parties unite properly and 64 seats combine with the team I.N.D.I.A, I think BJP will be defeated," Aminul Islam said. Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front had late last month extended support to the newly joint Opposition bloc-INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance)

Aminul Islam had also said that the new bloc "will win over 300 seats" in the next year's Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

