Pakistan court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan to 3 years in prison - local media
A Pakistani trial court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts, local media channels said on Saturday.
Legal experts say a conviction in the case could end Khan's chances of participating in national elections that have to be held before early November.
