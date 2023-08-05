Left Menu

Pakistan court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan to 3 years in prison - local media

Updated: 05-08-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 13:24 IST
A Pakistani trial court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts, local media channels said on Saturday.

Legal experts say a conviction in the case could end Khan's chances of participating in national elections that have to be held before early November.

 

