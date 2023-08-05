Pradipsinh Vaghela steps down as Gujarat BJP general secretary

Pradipsinh Vaghela on Saturday said that he has stepped down as the Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party's general secretary. Speaking to ANI over phone, Vaghela said that he had resigned from the post of the party's general secretary a few days back.

He however did not give any reason behind his move. Vaghela is also the former president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

He had been appointed as the general secretary of the state BJP on August 10, 2016. The announcement comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

