Left Menu

Kapil Mishra appointed as Delhi BJP vice-president

Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra joined BJP after being disqualified as an Aam Aadmi Party MLA in 2019. 

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 15:08 IST
Kapil Mishra appointed as Delhi BJP vice-president
BJP leader Kapil Mishra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra has been appointed as Delhi BJP vice president on Saturday. "On the orders of BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, Kapil Mishra has been appointed as the Vice president of the party's Delhi unit. This appointment will come into force with immediate effect," the party said in a statement.

Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra joined BJP after being disqualified as an Aam Aadmi Party MLA in 2019. Earlier this month, BJP announced election in-charges for four poll-bound states: Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is appointed as BJP's Rajasthan election in-charge, former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi are appointed as co-in charges. Besides, Om Prakash Mathur is appointed as Chhattisgarh election-in-charge of BJP and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as co-incharge.

Union Environment Minister, Bhupendra Yadav was appointed as Madhya Pradesh election in-charge, and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as co-incharge of the state. Moreover, BJP MP Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as Telangana election-incharge and Sunil Bansal as co-incharge.

The BJP is gearing up for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana to be held later this year as well as the big 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023