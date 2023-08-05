"We welcome the decision": JDU spokesperson Abhishek Jha on SC's order on Rahul's conviction

Left Menu

Janata Dal (United) (JDU) spokesperson, Abhishek Jha, on Saturday, welcomes the Supreme court verdict on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case of the use of 'Modi' surname.

JDU spokesperson Abhishek Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Janata Dal (United) (JDU) spokesperson, Abhishek Jha, on Saturday, welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case of the use of 'Modi' surname. Speaking to ANI, Abhishek Jha, said, "However nobody should comment on Court's decisions, we welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. There will be additional judgment and Rahul Gandhi will now able to contest the election."

JDU spokesperson also said that it was a well-organized conspiracy to trap Rahul Gandhi and it should not be done. "Rahul Gandhi is a senior congress leader and has also led the congress party many times. The opposition wanted that things like a well-organized conspiracy to trap him should not be done. He has many well-wishers," he added.

Jha further wishes Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and hails the Supreme Court's decision. "Mallikarjun Kharge's enthusiasm is very natural and we also wish them good luck. We all hope that when anyone goes to the supreme court, one should get justice, truth should always prevail," JDU spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark. The apex court issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

The Gujarat High Court, had, in its order earlier, declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark. After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala's Wayanad on March 24. Earlier in March, a magisterial court convicted Rahul Gandhi for his 'Modi' surname remarks ahead of the 2019 national polls. (ANI)

