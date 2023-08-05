"Shiv Sena (UBT) to host 3rd meeting of Opposition coalition I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai": Sanjay Raut

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will host the third meeting of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31-September 1. "After Patna and Bengaluru, I.N.D.I.A.'s meeting will be held in Mumbai on August 31-September 1. The meeting will be hosted by Uddhav Thackeray, by Shiv Sena," Sanjay Raut said while speaking to the reporters.

He further said that Congress and NCP will also be there. "In today's meeting, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Prithviraj Chavan, Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan and others were there...," he added.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is an opposition alliance of 26 parties formed recently to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 General Elections. Raut further said that the two-day deliberations, which will be held at Grand Hyatt in the suburbs, will begin on the evening of August 31 with the dinner hosted by Uddhav Thackeray and from 10 am on September 1, the meeting will take place.

The meeting will be followed by a press conference, Raut informed. The first such meeting was convened in Bihar's Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17-18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)