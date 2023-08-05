Left Menu

"Shiv Sena (UBT) to host 3rd meeting of Opposition coalition I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai": Sanjay Raut

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is an opposition alliance of 26 parties formed recently to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 General Elections.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 15:53 IST
"Shiv Sena (UBT) to host 3rd meeting of Opposition coalition I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai": Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will host the third meeting of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31-September 1. "After Patna and Bengaluru, I.N.D.I.A.'s meeting will be held in Mumbai on August 31-September 1. The meeting will be hosted by Uddhav Thackeray, by Shiv Sena," Sanjay Raut said while speaking to the reporters.

He further said that Congress and NCP will also be there. "In today's meeting, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Prithviraj Chavan, Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan and others were there...," he added.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is an opposition alliance of 26 parties formed recently to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 General Elections. Raut further said that the two-day deliberations, which will be held at Grand Hyatt in the suburbs, will begin on the evening of August 31 with the dinner hosted by Uddhav Thackeray and from 10 am on September 1, the meeting will take place.

The meeting will be followed by a press conference, Raut informed. The first such meeting was convened in Bihar's Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17-18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023