Like-minded parties with agitation background will expand progressive front: Raju Shetti

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna chief Raju Shetti on Saturday said he and parties with the background of agitation are trying to expand Pragatik Vikas Manch, a front of political outfits.

Talking to reporters, Shetti said his Swabhiman Paksha has not decided to join the INDIA alliance.

''Our experience of Maha Vikas Aghadi was very bad. There was a front of parties with agitation background like the PWP (Peasant and Workers Party), Samajwadi Party Communist or Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna. We are trying to expand it (the front). All big parties have commercialised politics,'' Shetti told reporters when asked about a third front.

He said parties with the background of agitation are stifled, so we have made a different front.

