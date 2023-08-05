"If SC rules in their favour...": Maharashtra Dy Chief Minister Fadnavis on stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction
Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that if the SC rules in their favour, it is good or else it is bad.
Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname' defamation case, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that "some people think if the Supreme Court rules in their favour, then it (decision) is good or else it is bad". "Supreme Court yesterday said that the statement made by Rahul Gandhi (in 2019) was not appropriate for someone occupying a high position. Congress and other opposition parties have been praising the top Court after it gave the verdict in the ('Modi' surname remark) case. These people think that if SC rules in their favour, then SC is good, or else it is bad", said the Maharashtra Dy CM while talking to reporters.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, responding to the apex court's decision said, "Come what may. My duty remains the same, protect the idea of India". The apex court in an interim order on Friday, stayed his conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case.
The top court began hearing the plea filed by Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court's decision which declined to stay his conviction. (ANI)
