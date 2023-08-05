"AAP showed only good Mohalla clinics": Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on K'nataka minister's Delhi visit

Following Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's visit to a Mohalla clinic in the National Capital, Congress leader, Sandeep Dixit, on Friday said that he should've contacted them (Congress) before coming to Delhi. Congress leader also alleged that AAP leaders showed him 'only good' Mohalla clinics.

"The health minister of Delhi went and showed some good mohalla clinics while most of the mohalla clinics in Delhi are locked," he said. Sandeep Dixit took to Twitter and wrote that Congress could have shown him the real corruption of the Kejriwal-led government.

"Wish you'd met us also @dineshgrao- would have shown real truth of @ArvindKejriwal- edu, health, finance, environment, water, roads, buses, infra, rampant corruption .......Perhaps you could have conveyed this to his new drum beaters in @INCIndia," Dixit said in his tweet. The Congress leader while speaking to ANI, also questioned his own party, asking, why they are giving importance to AAP.

"It is beyond understanding why our senior leaders are giving importance to AAP, they should ask Congressmen living in Delhi about the reality. Sometimes, we feel that, in Congress, outsiders are more listened to than our own people," Dixit told ANI. "As far as the presence of Aam Aadmi Party in the I.N.D.I.A-- Alliance is concerned, there are lions in the jungle as well as elephants, and some 'Jackals' are also there," he added.

Sandeep Dixit, further, also points out the relation between Home Minister Amit Shah and Aam Aadmi Party as both have good co-ordination with each other. "Home Minister Amit Shah will know more about the Aam Aadmi Party as both of them have a good rapport, talks keep on happening and both take decisions with mutual consent," he said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party still does not attack the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, but attacks the Congress party only," he added. Health Minister of Karnataka Dinesh Gundu Rao paid a visit to Delhi's Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic in Panchsheel Park on Friday.

While speaing to media, the minister praised the Mohalla Clinic. He toured the Mohalla Clinic with Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. However, AAP sources said that later Dinesh Gundu Rao received a phone call following which he mentioned an important meeting and left the location.

A while later, he tweeted criticising the Mohalla Clinic. "However, only Dinesh Rao can clarify why his statement changed from praising the Mohalla Clinic to criticising it after the phone call," AAP sources said. (ANI)

