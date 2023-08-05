Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:20 IST
INDIA alliance's next meeting in Mumbai significant after SC verdict on Rahul Gandhi: Nana Patole
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said the upcoming meeting of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai is very significant in view of the Supreme Court staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case.

Talking to reporters here after constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi held a meeting, Patole said the leaders discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of INDIA allies, which will be organised in Mumbai on Aug 31- September 1.

''The (upcoming) Mumbai meeting (of INDIA allies) is very significant because of yesterday's Supreme Court verdict in the defamation case involving Rahul Gandhi.

''The INDIA alliance is against the dictatorial Central government and the first victory was achieved with the SC staying Rahul Gandhi 's conviction in the defamation case,'' he added.

The apex court on Friday stayed the conviction of Gandhi in the 2019 criminal defamation case, filed by a Gujarat BJP MLA, over his ''How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?'' remark, paving the way for his return as Lok Sabha member.

