6 devotees killed, 8 injured in UP's Hathras as truck hits tractor-trolley

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 05-08-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Six devotees were killed and eight others got injured when the Mathura-bound tractor-trolley they were riding was hit here by a truck, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Sadabad Road here on Friday night when the trolley was hit on one side by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, Superintendent of Police Devesh Kumar Pandey said.

The trolley carrying 45 pilgrims, including women and children, was going from Jalesar in Etah district to Govardhan in Mathura, Pandey said.

''Five persons died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries later. The deceased have been identified as Vikram (45), Madhuri (22), Hemlata (12), Lakhmi (18), Abhishek (20) and Vishnu (20),'' the SP said.

The injured were admitted to the community health centre in Sadabad, Hathras district hospital, JN Medical College in Aligarh and SN Medical College in Agra, where they are undergoing treatment, he added.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

The truck driver and his two co-drivers have been detained, and the truck has been seized, they added.

Meanwhile, in a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed ''deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in Hathras district''.

