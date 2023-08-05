Pakistan's elections to be held under new census - law minister

Elections in Pakistan due to take place by later this year will be held under a new census, the law minister said on Saturday.

Azam Nazeer Tarar told Geo News TV that it could take about four months to complete the process of a census and new constituency delimitations.

That means the elections due by November at the latest could be delayed by several months.

