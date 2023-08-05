US Domestic News Roundup: Exclusive-Trump documents case judge made multiple errors in earlier unrelated trial; Florida school shooting re-enacted as part of civil lawsuit and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban

Women in Texas with complicated pregnancies will be exempted from a state abortion ban under a temporary injunction issued on Friday, with the judge citing a lack of clarity on the ban's medical exemptions. Travis County District Court Judge Jessica Mangrum in her ruling sided with women and doctors who sued Texas over the abortion ban.

State court tells New York City to spell out needs in migrant crisis

A New York State Supreme Court judge on Friday ordered the city of New York to spell out what it needs from the state to solve its migrant housing crisis, ratcheting up pressure on authorities struggling to respond as thousands of migrants seek refuge in the city. The order by New York State Supreme Court Judge Erika Edwards came after a hearing the Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless had asked the court to hold Friday, citing a 1981 consent decree under which the city and the state must shelter those in need.

'Rust' film armorer waives hearing, shooting case may now go to trial

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez on Friday waived her right to a preliminary hearing, allowing charges against her over the 2021 shooting death of the movie's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, to move toward a possible trial. In a court filing, Gutierrez's lawyer Jason Bowles waived the hearing set for Aug. 9-16 at which a judge was to decide whether there were grounds for a trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in connection with Hutchins' death.

Florida school shooting re-enacted as part of civil lawsuit

Gunfire rang out again at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, this time as part of a reenactment of the shooting five years ago that killed 14 students and three faculty members. The re-staging of the school shooting, one of the deadliest in U.S. history, was part of a civil lawsuit against Scot Peterson, a police officer who was stationed outside the Parkland, Florida, high school when the gunfire began on Feb. 14, 2018.

Trump lawyers drop second challenge to Georgia prosecutor, grand jury

Lawyers for Donald Trump have dropped a second longshot bid to disqualify the Georgia prosecutor investigating whether the former president illegally interfered with the state's 2020 presidential election. The pending motion, which was to be heard next week, was rendered unnecessary because of a judge's ruling on Monday in an earlier, similar motion by Trump's team, the lawyers said in a filing on Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court.

Trump's threatening post flagged by U.S. prosecutors to judge

U.S. prosecutors flagged a threatening social media post from Donald Trump in a late-night court filing on Friday, arguing that it suggests he might intimidate witnesses by improperly disclosing confidential evidence received from the government. On his Truth Social site, the former president wrote, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" on Friday afternoon, a day after he pleaded not guilty to charges that he orchestrated a criminal conspiracy to try to reverse his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Mississippi cannot strip convicts of right to vote, court rules

A divided federal appeals court on Friday ruled that Mississippi cannot strip the right to vote from thousands of convicts after they complete their sentences, calling that a "cruel and unusual punishment" that disproportionately affected Black people. A 2-1 panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals faulted a provision of Mississippi's state constitution that mandates lifetime disenfranchisement for people convicted of a set of crimes including murder, rape and theft.

Exclusive-Trump documents case judge made multiple errors in earlier unrelated trial

The judge in former U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming trial over his handling of classified documents made two errors in a June trial, including one that potentially violated the defendant's constitutional rights and could have invalidated the proceedings, according to legal experts and a court transcript. Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon closed jury selection for the trial of an Alabama man - accused by federal prosecutors of running a website with images of child sex abuse - to the defendant's family and the general public, pointing to a lack of space in the courtroom, a trial transcript viewed by Reuters showed.

Exclusive-DeSantis' biggest donor warns he will cut funding if campaign changes aren't made

Hotel entrepreneur Robert Bigelow, the biggest individual donor to a group supporting Ron DeSantis' presidential bid, told Reuters on Friday he will not donate more money unless the Florida governor attracts new major donors and adopts a more moderate approach. The comments by Bigelow, who gave $20 million to the pro-DeSantis "Never Back Down" super PAC in March, underscore donor concerns about the Florida governor's struggling campaign, which has been unable to make a dent in former President Donald Trump's huge lead for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Economic worries could cost Biden some of his 2020 supporters -Reuters/Ipsos

Many Americans who voted for U.S. President Joe Biden in 2020 say they believe the economy has faired poorly under his stewardship and that they might not vote for him in the 2024 election, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Biden, a Democrat who in 2020 defeated former Republican President Donald Trump, could be on track for a rematch next year against his old foe, who leads the Republican nomination contest and was due in court Thursday to face a third criminal indictment.

