Chouhan says his govt will fulfil Madhavrao Scindia’s dreams of development in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday described Madhavrao Scindia as the pride of the nation, vowing that his government will fulfil the late Union ministers dreams of the states development.Chouhan was speaking after unveiling a statue of the late scion of the Gwalior royal family here.

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 05-08-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 19:26 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday described Madhavrao Scindia as the pride of the nation, vowing that his government will fulfil the late Union minister's dreams of the state's development.

Chouhan was speaking after unveiling a statue of the late scion of the Gwalior royal family here. Madhavrao Scindia's son Jyotiraditya Scindia also attended the event.

"Our government will work for accomplishing Madhavraoji, the pride of the nation, and his mother Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia's dreams of development in MP," said Chouhan with Jyotiraditya Scindia by his side.

Congress leader and former Union minister Madhavrao Scindia died in a plane crash in 2001. His son switched over to the BJP in 2020 and was later made the Union civil aviation minister. Chouhan said Madhavrao started a new chapter in the country when he got the Jan Shatabdi trains rolled on as the Union railway minister. In his short speech, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "It was a very emotional moment for me." He said his father facilitated railway facilities to the Bundelkhand region, the northeastern part of the state. The Union minister said his ancestors helped emperor Chhatrasal Bundela, who established his kingdom in Bundelkhand, fend off the Mughals. Earlier, a local outfit had objected to the unveiling of the statue claiming that as a Union minister, Madhavrao Scindia had not done anything for the development of the Bundelkhand region or Tikamgarh.

The outfit, District Kshatriya Mahasabha, had also protested against the move.

