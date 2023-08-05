Left Menu

MP: Five-day doctors' stir over colleague's suicide, 'toxic work culture' ends after minister's assurance

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-08-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 19:26 IST
MP: Five-day doctors' stir over colleague's suicide, 'toxic work culture' ends after minister's assurance
A stir underway since early this week by junior doctors of Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh over the suicide of a colleague and the alleged ''toxic work culture'' at the facility ended on Saturday after assurances from the state medical education minister.

The stir was called of after assurance that the grievances and demands of the junior doctors would be looked into, a Whatsapp message from the office of minister Vishwas Sarang informed reporters.

Dr Saraswati Bala of the gynaecology department died on July 31 after she allegedly injected an anesthetic, and the stir by some 250 junior doctors claiming the department head had created a ''toxic work culture'' started on August 1.

They had sought the transfer from GMC of Dr Aruna Kumar, who was removed as head of the gynaecology department after Dr Bala's death.

Dr Sanket Gite, head of the GMC unit of JUDA, an association of doctors, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts for comments on the end of the stir.

He had earlier spoken to PTI on the need for an end to the ''toxic work culture'' at GMC and also removal of Kumar.

Dr Kumar has been unavailable for comment since the stir started on Tuesday.

