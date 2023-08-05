Left Menu

PM continues to be silent, allows totally discredited CM to continue: Cong slams Modi on Manipur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 19:35 IST
PM continues to be silent, allows totally discredited CM to continue: Cong slams Modi on Manipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''silence'' on the Manipur violence issue and asked why did he allow Chief Minister Biren Singh to continue in the post.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to cite a news report about ''repeated armoury looting'' leaving the security forces worried, to attack the government over the Manipur issue.

''No wonder that on August 1, the Supreme Court observed that from the beginning of May there was an 'absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery', as also law and order machinery in Manipur,'' he tweeted.

''Yet the prime minister continues to be silent and allows the totally discredited chief minister to continue,'' Ramesh said.

The Congress has been demanding a statement from the prime minister on the Manipur issue in Parliament followed by a comprehensive discussion on the matter in both Houses.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been disrupting both houses of Parliament during the Monsoon session on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023