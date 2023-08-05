Left Menu

Arunachal Home minister calls for a 'Jan Andolon' to curb drug menace

Inaugurating a football and volleyball tournament at Rakap village in Papum Pare district, the minister said that though the state governments stand against drugs is zero-tolerance, it is almost impossible for the administration and the police alone to eradicate the drug menace.

The minister also advised the self-help groups to include anti-drug campaigns as part of their activities and added that youth in villages can also be mobilised to assist police in nabbing drug peddlers. Image Credit: Twitter(@bamang_felix)
Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on Saturday called for a 'Jan Andholan' against drug abuse, saying that every stakeholder should play their part in raising awareness against the menace. Inaugurating a football and volleyball tournament at Rakap village in Papum Pare district, the minister said that though the state government's stand against drugs is 'zero-tolerance', it is almost impossible for the administration and the police alone to eradicate the drug menace. ''Eradication of drug menace is only possible if people from all walks of life come together and fight against it,'' Felix said.

The minister also advised the self-help groups to include anti-drug campaigns as part of their activities and added that youth in villages can also be mobilised to assist police in nabbing drug peddlers.

He assured all possible assistance from the state government in combating the menace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

