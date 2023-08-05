Owaisi hopes ASI report on Gyanvapi will not open floodgates for "thousand Babris"

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday wondered how things would pan out after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reports on the Gyanvapi mosque issue are made public after the probe and hoped that the floodgates for a ''thousand Babris'' (Babri Masjid) would not be opened.

The Supreme Court had on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex to determine if the 17th century structure was built upon a pre-existing temple, notwithstanding the assertion by the Muslim side that the exercise will ''reopen wounds of the past.'' The AIMIM leader in a tweet expressed hope that neither the incidents of ''December 23 nor December 6'' would repeat and the observation of the Apex Court in the Ayodhya judgement regarding the sanctity of the Places of Worship Act would be honoured. ''#Gyanvapi ASI reports are made public, who knows how things will pan out. One hopes that neither 23rd December nor 6th December will repeat. The observation of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya judgement regarding the sanctity of the Places of Worship Act must not be dishonoured. The hope is that the floodgates for a thousand Babris will not be opened,” Owaisi tweeted. Talking to reporters here, Owaisi voiced apprehension that the BJP-RSS would set a narrative when ASI report comes. Even before the Allahabad HC order was out, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a statement and he was setting a narrative, the AIMIM leader claimed. ''As ASI's report will come, narrative will be set all over the country. After that, our apprehension is, I hope it will not happen, that December 23 should not happen, our apprehension is that December 6 should not happen. That is our apprehension. We don't want that many Babri Masjid issues open up,'' he said. Replying to a query, the Hyderabad MP said he had spoken in Parliament earlier about the need for setting up a de-radicalization unit for every community in the Union Home Ministry. On the recent train firing incident, he said the accused was not mentally unsound but conscious and ''expressing his hate''. ''These people were radicalized,'' he added. Referring to the demolition of illegal houses in Haryana following the recent violence, he sought to know whether the houses of Muslims would only be demolished. ''Will you demolish the houses of those who killed Imam of Mosque? Will you demolish the house of those who tried to set a Mosque on fire... You will not demolish. You will demolish the houses of only Muslims.'' If justice is done with bulldozer, then there is no need for courts, the IPC and others, he said. Pointing to an intelligence officer who reportedly warned the administration about the violence, Owaisi asked what the state government has done about it. On the BRS government in Telangana announcing a job and other benefits to the family of the Hyderabad resident who was gunned down by an RPF constable on a train recently, he said the Bihar and Rajasthan governments should also take such measures. ''You are 'choudhary' of secularism. You run a shop distributing, certificates that he is communal, he is secular and he is 'A Team'. If Telangana can do, Nitish Kumar and Ashok Gehlot should also do,'' he said. He thanked Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for acting on the representation of AIMIM to help the widow of the Hyderabad resident. On the fourth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, he said, ''terrorists came from Pakistan and killed three of our soldiers and you will play world cup match in Ahmedabad.'' The BJP is celebrating abrogation of Article 370 but media reports talk about terrorist incidents. He also said three soldiers were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Regarding the Manipur violence, Owaisi claimed that it would not end until the Chief Minister of that state was removed. He further said he had favoured a debate on Manipur conflict in Lok Sabha whether the Prime Minister was present or not .

