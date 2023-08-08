Indian Youth Congress holds protest in Delhi over Manipur violence, inflation

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday held a protest against the Centre over several issues, including the Manipur violence, inflation and unemployment.

Scores of IYC leaders and activists gathered at Jantar Mantar here for a 'Sansad gherao' protest with posters and raised slogans against the central government.

The protesters were led by the organisation's national president Srinivas BV.

Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, Alka Lamba and Supriya Shrinate, were also present during the protest.

''This is a call to save Manipur from the violence that has been unleashed under the nose of the BJP government,'' a protester said.

Shrinate said the ''truth cannot be hidden'' for long and added that ''Manipur's voice will soon echo in Parliament''.

Lashing out at the Centre, IYC chief Srinivas alleged that the BJP government is ''busy suppressing the truth'' instead of restoring peace in Manipur.

''The person calling himself Vishwaguru spoke on Manipur only for 36 seconds, when the Supreme Court itself took cognizance. So far 150 deaths have taken place in Manipur and more than 65,000 people have become homeless. The state has been burning for the last 90 days,'' Srinivas said.

He further alleged that every section of society is troubled due to rising inflation and unemployment.

''Every section of society in the country is troubled with rising inflation. Unemployment has broken the back of the common citizen. The central government is opening a market of hatred to divert attention from all these issues,'' he alleged.

