Left Menu

Indian Youth Congress holds protest in Delhi over Manipur violence, inflation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 16:57 IST
Indian Youth Congress holds protest in Delhi over Manipur violence, inflation
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday held a protest against the Centre over several issues, including the Manipur violence, inflation and unemployment.

Scores of IYC leaders and activists gathered at Jantar Mantar here for a 'Sansad gherao' protest with posters and raised slogans against the central government.

The protesters were led by the organisation's national president Srinivas BV.

Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, Alka Lamba and Supriya Shrinate, were also present during the protest.

''This is a call to save Manipur from the violence that has been unleashed under the nose of the BJP government,'' a protester said.

Shrinate said the ''truth cannot be hidden'' for long and added that ''Manipur's voice will soon echo in Parliament''.

Lashing out at the Centre, IYC chief Srinivas alleged that the BJP government is ''busy suppressing the truth'' instead of restoring peace in Manipur.

''The person calling himself Vishwaguru spoke on Manipur only for 36 seconds, when the Supreme Court itself took cognizance. So far 150 deaths have taken place in Manipur and more than 65,000 people have become homeless. The state has been burning for the last 90 days,'' Srinivas said.

He further alleged that every section of society is troubled due to rising inflation and unemployment.

''Every section of society in the country is troubled with rising inflation. Unemployment has broken the back of the common citizen. The central government is opening a market of hatred to divert attention from all these issues,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023