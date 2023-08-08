Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-08-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 16:59 IST
Stalin dubs day of adoption of Delhi services bill a "black day"
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The day of adoption of the Delhi services bill in the Rajya Sabha is democracy's ''black day,'' DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin said slamming the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin said the bill downgraded the national capital to the level of a ''municipal corporation,'' and the day it was passed in the Upper House of Parliament is democracy's black day.

The passage of the bill showed BJP's ''fascism,'' which is ''ruining'' even states/union territories if ruled by an Opposition party, he alleged and wondered how else the day of the bill's adoption in Parliament could be described.

Soon, people would give ''punishment'' for the ''conspiracy'' that led to lowering the national capital to the ''ground level,'' he said adding the bill was passed by a margin of 29 votes.

People have realised well the BJP's tactics, which is desperate to destroy Delhi while it could not douse the fire in Manipur.

The DMK chief said he was not surprised by the AIADMK's support to the bill and reiterated his accusation that the Tamil Nadu's main opposition party is ''servile'' to the Saffron party.

