Left Menu

Inquiry report on 1980 Moradabad riots tabled in UP assembly

A report on an inquiry into the 1980 Moradabad riots by a retired high court judge was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Tuesday.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled the report and gave reasons for the delay.In May, the state cabinet had decided to table the Justice M P Saxena Commissions report in the assembly.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-08-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 17:10 IST
Inquiry report on 1980 Moradabad riots tabled in UP assembly
  • Country:
  • India

A report on an inquiry into the 1980 Moradabad riots by a retired high court judge was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled the report and gave reasons for the delay.

In May, the state cabinet had decided to table the Justice M P Saxena Commission's report in the assembly. The 1980 Moradabad riots had lasted months, in which 83 people were killed and several others injured in several districts of the state. Saxena, who had retired as a judge of the Allahabad High Court, had submitted his report in November 1983.

When the riots took place, there was a Congress government in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh. At the time, a Congress government, led by Indira Gandhi, was also in power at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023