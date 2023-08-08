ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 17:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said on Tuesday.
He has been asked to depose next week in state capital Ranchi and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.
The case in which he has been called was not known immediately.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader had been questioned by the ED earlier in a case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Driver shot dead in Jharkhand
"Demography of Jharkhand should not change...": Governor Radhakrishnan
CRPF officer injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum during anti-Naxal ops
Govt serious about addressing farmers’ problems in rain deficit Jharkhand: CM
Govt serious about addressing farmers’ problems in rain deficit Jharkhand: CM