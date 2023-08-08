ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said on Tuesday.

He has been asked to depose next week in state capital Ranchi and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.

The case in which he has been called was not known immediately.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader had been questioned by the ED earlier in a case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

