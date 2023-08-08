Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 17:20 IST
Rahul gets back Tughlaq lane bungalow, may shift soon
Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow a day after his disqualification as Lok Sabha member was restored following a directive of the Supreme Court, officials said on Tuesday.

The House Committee of the Lok Sabha decided to allot the same bungalow he was asked to vacate after Gandhi was disqualified as member of the lower house on March 24 as a result of his conviction and a two-year jail term awarded to him for the 'Modi surname' remarks.

''Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (Whole country is my home),'' quipped Gandhi when asked about being allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow.

Sources said Gandhi has received the letter re-allotting the same house he occupied as Lok Sabha MP for the past almost two decades.

They said Gandhi would be shifting back to his residence soon. He is currently staying with his mother Sonia Gandhi, who is also the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Gandhi's membership of the lower house after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the defamation case.

In April, Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence in central Delhi, in line with protocol, after he was disqualified as an MP in March following a Surat court's conviction in the criminal defamation case. A disqualified MP is not entitled to a government accommodation and gets a month's time to vacate the official residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

