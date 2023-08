Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow a day after his Lok Sabha membership was restored following the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case, officials said on Tuesday.

The House Committee of the Lok Sabha decided to allot the bungalow which Gandhi was asked to vacate after he was disqualified as member of the lower house on March 24 and given a two-year jail term for the 'Modi surname' remarks.

''Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (Whole country is my home),'' quipped Gandhi when asked about being allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Gandhi's membership of the lower house after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the defamation case.

In April, Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence in central Delhi, in line with protocol, after he was disqualified as an MP in March following a Surat court's conviction in the criminal defamation case. A disqualified MP is not entitled to a government accommodation and gets a month's time to vacate the official residence.

