ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 18:34 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said on Tuesday.

He has been asked to depose on August 14 at the federal agency's office here and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the sources said.

The case in which he has been called was not known immediately.

The 47-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader had been questioned by the ED in November last year in another money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

