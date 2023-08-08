ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said on Tuesday.
He has been asked to depose on August 14 at the federal agency's office here and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the sources said.
The case in which he has been called was not known immediately.
The 47-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader had been questioned by the ED in November last year in another money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CRPF officer injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum during anti-Naxal ops
Driver shot dead in Jharkhand
Govt serious about addressing farmers’ problems in rain deficit Jharkhand: CM
"Demography of Jharkhand should not change...": Governor Radhakrishnan
Govt serious about addressing farmers’ problems in rain deficit Jharkhand: CM