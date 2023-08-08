Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Wednesday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-08-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 19:38 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Wednesday, his first public meeting after the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

The rally will be held on World Tribal Day and mark the beginning of the party's campaign for the state Assembly polls due later this year.

''Gandhi will address a public meeting at Mangarh Dham in Banswara on Wednesday. A large number of people, including tribals, will take part,'' Rajasthan Congress general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said.

Chaturvedi said Gandhi will reach Udaipur in a flight and take a chopper from there to reach the venue of the rally.

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra, ministers Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya and other leaders are already in Banswara to look after the arrangements.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will reach Banswara on Wednesday.

Mangarh Dham, located near the Rajasthan-Gujarat border, is a historic place where hundreds of tribal people led by Govind Guru were killed in firing by Britishers in 1913.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too addressed a rally at Mangarh Dham.

The place is also close to Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls will be held later this year.

Banswara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, and Pratapgarh are the tribal districts of Rajasthan and Congress workers from these areas will attend the rally, Chaturvedi said.

