TMC, AASU hold separate protests against price rise

The Trinamool Congress and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) held separate protests on Tuesday against the ''excessive'' rise in the prices of essential commodities.

TMC national spokesperson and the president of the party's Assam unit, Ripun Bora led the dharna near the Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner's office. He blamed the ruling BJP in the state and at the Centre for its alleged failure to control the hike in prices. He claimed that BJP has always been busy with the politics of polarisation and as a result was not able to focus on governance which has resulted in the excessive hike in the prices of essential commodities, life-saving medicines and fuel among others. Referring to the opposition's no-confidence in Parliament on Tuesday, Bora said that it will ''at least make Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence and speak on the Manipur violence''.

AASU on the other hand, observed a 10-hr protest in all the district headquarters of the state to protest against skyrocketing prices and the failure of the state government to check it.

In Guwahati, the students' organisation held its protest on the banks of Dighalipukhuri water body in the heart of the city from 6 am to 4 pm, sources in AASU said.

