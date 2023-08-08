Left Menu

Somaiya has fallen flat on his face, says Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, citing 'Lokayukta' report

The Lokayukta has underlined that I have no links to the resort.

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Tuesday said BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has fallen flat on his face, claiming that a Lokayukta report has said that he has no links to the controversial Sai resort at Dapoli.

Talking to reporters, Parab said the Lokayukta has stated that the probe does not fall under its purview because the owner of the resort is Sadanand Kadam and he is not a public servant.

Ex-MP Somaiya had alleged that the beach-front property in Ratnagiri district is owned by Parab, a former minister, and Sadanand Kadam.

"The Lokayukta in its report has said the request to probe the matter is not needed because different authorities have conducted a probe, so we cannot probe it," Parab.

A close aide of Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Parab said he has also filed a defamation case against Somaiya. "The complainant (Somaiya) has filed several complaints before other authorities on the same subject matter, so the complaint is not maintainable," Parab said. "The Lokayukta has underlined that I have no links to the resort. Kirit Somaiya has fallen flat on his face as he had levelled charges against me that I own the resort," Somaiya added.

Parab had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in connection with a money-laundering case registered against him by the agency.

The ED questioned him in the money-laundering probe linked to the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of Sai Resort at Dapoli beach.

