Karnataka CM meets Congress MLAs for second day amid brewing discontent

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday held discussions with Congress legislators from six districts amid reports of discontent brewing within the ruling party regarding development work in their constituencies and the functioning of the government and its ministers.

On the second consecutive day of such meetings chaired by the chief minister, he met separately with each of the MLAs from Raichur, Vijayapura, Koppal, Belagavi, Haveri and Kalaburagi districts.

On Monday, he had met MLAs from Tumakuru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Bagalkot, Ballari and Dharwad.

''The chief minister held a discussion with ministers and MLAs of districts at the Home Office 'Krishna'. They discussed the development of respective constituencies, grants and preparation for Lok Sabha elections. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was present,'' his office said in a statement.

According to official and party sources, the MLAs discussed with Siddaramaiah about the allocation of funds to their constituencies and the fulfillment of promises made to the people locally ahead of the polls, other than the five poll guarantees.

The CM is said to have explained to the MLAs that the implementation of the five 'guarantee schemes' (poll promises) and the financial implications it will have on taking up major developmental projects this year. However, he is said to have assured them that works that need to be done on priority will be taken up. The meeting gains significance amid brewing discontent within the ruling party, with as many as 30 legislators reportedly having written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party leadership recently, expressing concern over non-implementation of development works in their constituencies and the functioning of certain ministers.

Several legislators are said to be miffed and have complained that they had not been able to get work done in their constituencies, and have not been granted transfers (of government servants) as requested. They are said to have expressed unhappiness in the letter regarding some ministers, alleging that they are not cooperating with them. The Congress Legislature Party meeting held subsequently, last month, also witnessed scenes of discontent, with senior MLA B R Patil threatening to resign, citing ''self-respect''.

The behaviour and conduct of certain ministers has upset some legislators, Patil had said, warning that their fight would continue if it is not corrected.

