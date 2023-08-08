Delhi Assembly to be meet on August 16-17

The Delhi Assembly has been convened on August 16, amid the raging row over the parliamentary nod to a bill that gives the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital.

''I have the honour to inform you that under Rule-17(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi, the Hon'ble Speaker has directed to re-convene the Fourth Session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi,'' the summons issued by the Assembly Secretary said.

Accordingly, the third part of the fourth session will commence on Wednesday, August 16, it said.

The sitting ''has been tentatively fixed for 16 and 17 August 2023. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended,'' said another document.

The session is likely to see heated debates between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP over the recent flooding in Delhi as well as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed by Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had accused the BJP-led Union government of trying to ''usurp'' power through the backdoor. The Aam Aadmi Party supremo called it a ''black day'' for India's democracy.

While replying to the discussion on the bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Delhi Assembly is the only assembly in the country that does not prorogue and from 2020 to 2023 it has convened only for the Budget session.

